Mangalagiri will be urban growth model: Minister Nara Lokesh

GUNTUR: Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Mangalagiri into a model of urban development.On Monday, during the Mana Illu – Mana Lokesh programme at Don Bosco School in Yerrabalem, he distributed house site pattas to residents of Penumaka, Undavalli and Ippatam under Tadepalli mandal.

Lokesh said the strong public mandate enabled him to implement projects without resistance. He announced that the government sanctioned a 100-bed hospital in the second Cabinet meeting, and the foundation stone will be laid on April 13. Underground drainage, water, gas and power line works will commence in June. Tenders are already under process. He said 45 parks, 35 community halls, six lakes and cremation grounds would be developed under the ‘MahaPrasthanam’ initiative, with the first park to be inaugurated on April 8.

Lokesh recalled his 2019 defeat and said the latest mandate of 91,000 majority restored his dignity and strengthened his resolve to serve.

He reiterated that pattas would be issued in three phases and credited public support for enabling the implementation of 26 welfare schemes.

Taking a swipe at opponents, Minister Lokesh said there had been “no noise” from the other side.

“We are working with a clear plan to make Mangalagiri a benchmark for development,” Minister Lokesh added.