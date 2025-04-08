Andhra Pradesh

Mangalagiri will be urban growth model: Minister Nara Lokesh

Says foundation for 100-bed hospital will be laid on April 13, and other works in June
Residents of Mangalagiri blessing HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh after receiving house site pattas at Don Bosco School in Yerrabalem on Monday
Residents of Mangalagiri blessing HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh after receiving house site pattas at Don Bosco School in Yerrabalem on MondayPhoto | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

GUNTUR: Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Mangalagiri into a model of urban development.On Monday, during the Mana Illu – Mana Lokesh programme at Don Bosco School in Yerrabalem, he distributed house site pattas to residents of Penumaka, Undavalli and Ippatam under Tadepalli mandal.

Lokesh said the strong public mandate enabled him to implement projects without resistance. He announced that the government sanctioned a 100-bed hospital in the second Cabinet meeting, and the foundation stone will be laid on April 13. Underground drainage, water, gas and power line works will commence in June. Tenders are already under process. He said 45 parks, 35 community halls, six lakes and cremation grounds would be developed under the ‘MahaPrasthanam’ initiative, with the first park to be inaugurated on April 8.

Lokesh recalled his 2019 defeat and said the latest mandate of 91,000 majority restored his dignity and strengthened his resolve to serve.

He reiterated that pattas would be issued in three phases and credited public support for enabling the implementation of 26 welfare schemes.

Taking a swipe at opponents, Minister Lokesh said there had been “no noise” from the other side.

“We are working with a clear plan to make Mangalagiri a benchmark for development,” Minister Lokesh added.

Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh
urban growth model

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com