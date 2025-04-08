NPCC formed to counter US tariff impact, stabilise aqua sector

VIJAYAWADA: To counter the 26 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed by Donald Trump’s administration on Andhra Pradesh’s aquaculture exports to the US, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries K Atchannaidu announced the formation of National Prawns Coordination Committee (NPCC) at an aquaculture stakeholders meeting in Vijayawada on Monday.

Modelled on the lines of National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), the NPCC aims to unite aqua farmers, seed and feed traders, and exporters to address the crisis, and boost domestic shrimp consumption.

Atchannaidu emphasised that the NPCC could turn the export challenge into an opportunity by enhancing coordination across the sector’s four pillars—farmers, seed suppliers, feed traders, and exporters.

“We’re taking all possible measures to prevent the industry’s collapse,” he assured, urging stakeholders to remain hopeful. The government is also exploring this regulatory body to reduce reliance on foreign markets and stabilise the industry.

MLA Vegesana Narendra Varma Raju proposed that hatcheries, processors, and exporters create a fund to support the NPCC, predicting a stronger future through collective action.

To ease financial strain, the State introduced the supply of subsidised electricity at Rs 1.50 per unit for aqua farmers, regardless of zoning, upon registration. Plans to negotiate with feed manufacturers to lower input costs and hold district-level farmer conventions are also underway.

With the US tariff threatening exports, the government is prioritising domestic consumption. Deputy Assembly Speaker K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who co-chaired the meeting, called for campaigns highlighting shrimp’s health benefits—like high protein and good cholesterol—to drive demand.