Pawan Kalyan's son injured in Singapore school fire

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s younger son, Mark Shankar, was injured in a fire accident at his school in Singapore.

The incident occurred when a fire broke out on the campus, causing injuries to Mark’s hands and legs. He also suffered smoke inhalation and was immediately taken to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

"I promised the villagers in Kuridi near Araku Valley that I would visit them as per the schedule, and I am committed to completing the tour," Kalyan said in the press release.

After concluding his visit to the Manyam region, Pawan Kalyan is expected to reach Visakhapatnam, from where he will proceed to Singapore. Arrangements are being made for his travel.