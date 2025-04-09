15-day Poshan awareness drive launched in Andhra's Prakasam

ONGOLE: Prakasam District Collector Thameem Ansariya on Tuesday inaugurated the 7th edition of Poshan Pakhwada, a 15-day awareness campaign on maternal and child nutrition, scheduled from April 8 to 22. The Collector released campaign wall posters and stickers at the Meekosam–PGRS Hall in the Collectorate.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector urged officials and department staff to work in coordination to make the campaign a success. She said a unique public awareness programme has been planned for each day. The campaign will focus on early-stage maternal and child care, especially during the first 1,000 days, and on maintaining hygiene.

She emphasised raising awareness on feeding nutritious food to anemic patients, adolescent girls, high-risk pregnant women, and underweight or obese children. She said the Poshan Tracker should be updated regularly to monitor mothers’ health and the CMAM programme would be implemented effectively to reduce malnutrition.

The Collector called on ICDS, Education, Medical and Health departments, MPDOs, municipal commissioners, and SHGs to work together.