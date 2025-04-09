15 Falaknuma Express coaches get detached near Andhra's Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: A major train accident was averted on Tuesday morning when 15 coaches of the Secunderabad–Howrah Falaknuma Express got detached near Summadevi railway station in Srikakulam district.

The incident occurred around 7 am, just 5 km from Palasa, while the train was heading to Howrah. The detached coaches halted on the tracks, while the engine and 10 coaches moved on to Mandasa station. After being alerted by the guard, the loco pilot brought the remaining portion of the train to a stop. Railway officials and technical staff rushed to the spot and restored normalcy by recoupling the compartments.

Panic gripped passengers during the incident, with many crying for help. Though no injuries were reported, the mishap caused confusion on board. Several trains along the route were delayed.

Authorities are probing the mechanical fault and assured necessary corrective measures will be taken to avoid similar incidents in future.