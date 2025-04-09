Andhra Dy CM Pawan’s younger son injured in Singapore fire accident

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s younger son, Mark Shankar, aged eight years, sustained injuries in a fire accident at a summer camp in Singapore.

The incident reportedly occurred when a fire broke out on the campus, causing injuries to his hands and legs. He also suffered smoke inhalation and was immediately rushed to a hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore and directed him to extend full support to Pawan Kalyan’s family and closely monitor the condition of his son.

Pawan Kalyan while speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening about the incident, confirmed that his son is safe but sustained burn injuries to his hands and legs and suffered severe smoke inhalation.