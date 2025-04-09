Andhra government launches Puramithra app to streamline tax, civic services

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has launched the Puramithra mobile application to streamline property and vacant land tax payments and improve civic grievance redressal, according to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in-charge Commissioner D Chandrasekhar.

The app, introduced across State, offers a 5% discount for advance payment of property and vacant land tax for the 2025–26 financial year. Residents can log in using their mobile numbers and register complaints by uploading photographs, which are routed to concerned ward or secretariat staff for quick action.

The app provides multiple services, including online tax payments, grievance registration, and service feedback. Citizens can report issues related to sanitation, water supply, town planning, drainage, street lighting, and engineering works.

In addition, the app also features a feedback section for door-to-door garbage collection and cleanliness.