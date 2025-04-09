Andhra Pradesh CM to perform Bhoomi Puja for new home in Amaravati today

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh’s envisioned capital, is set to witness a significant event as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu prepares to perform the Bhoomi Puja for his personal residence on Wednesday morning.

The ceremony, to be held alongside his family near the E9 road behind the Velagapudi Secretariat, marks a symbolic step in the ongoing revival of the capital region.

Naidu, who acquired the land recently, is building his home in the heart of Amaravati, reinforcing his commitment to its development. The TDP supremo, widely recognised as the architect of Amaravati, has been steering the capital’s growth post-bifurcation of the State.

During his earlier tenure until 2019, he focused on land pooling, planning, and initial construction, often putting personal matters aside.