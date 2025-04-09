Andhra Pradesh CM to perform Bhoomi Puja for new home in Amaravati today

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh’s envisioned capital, is set to witness a significant event as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu prepares to perform the Bhoomi Puja for his personal residence on Wednesday morning.
The ceremony, to be held alongside his family near the E9 road behind the Velagapudi Secretariat, marks a symbolic step in the ongoing revival of the capital region.
Naidu, who acquired the land recently, is building his home in the heart of Amaravati, reinforcing his commitment to its development. The TDP supremo, widely recognised as the architect of Amaravati, has been steering the capital’s growth post-bifurcation of the State.
During his earlier tenure until 2019, he focused on land pooling, planning, and initial construction, often putting personal matters aside.
Since returning to power in 2024, Naidu has accelerated efforts to transform Amaravati into a world-class capital.
He has restarted stalled projects, finalised tenders, and invited global firms to contribute, aiming to lift the State from having no capital to boasting one of India’s finest city.
His decision to settle in Amaravati has delighted locals, who see it as a sign of confidence in the region’s future. His leadership has emphasised public involvement, notably during challenges like land disputes, where he stood by farmers.
With Central funds flowing in, and construction gaining pace, the capital is buzzing with optimism. The Bhoomi Puja not only marks a milestone for Naidu but also adds momentum to Amaravati’s journey towards becoming thriving hub.