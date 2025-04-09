Andhra Pradesh government eyes Rs 25,000 crore tourism investment in four years

VIJAYAWADA: The State government aims to attract investments worth Rs 25,000 crore in the tourism sector over the coming four years, targeting the creation of at least 50,000 rooms in the hospitality segment.

Therefore, the State government has decided to showcase the tourism potential of Andhra Pradesh for the first time at the at the 20th South Asia Hotel Investment Conference (SAHIC), being held at Powai Lake from April 8 to 10.

Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh will visit Mumbai on April 9 and 10 to lead the State delegation. Tourism Secretary Ajay Jain and APTDC Managing Director Amrapali Kata will accompany Minister Durgesh. During the meeting, the government delegation will directly engage with international hospitality stakeholders and promote ease of doing business.

The officials will highlight the State’s tourism potential and the new tourism policy, which grants industry status to the sector. Officials will also present investor-friendly reforms, subsidies and attractive incentives. “We are building a tourism-driven economy that not only showcases the State’s unique natural and cultural diversity but also creates employment and revenue,” said Durgesh. “Our presence at SAHIC reflects our commitment to attracting global investors.”

Speaking to TNIE, Tourism Secretary Ajay Jain said, “On Wednesday, we are meeting around 20 investors to present our policies and invite them to invest in the State. There will be no MoU signings tomorrow. All MoUs will be signed in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada. The focus will be on showcasing the State’s hospitality infrastructure and facilities. Both parties will reach an agreement after the investors visit in May.”

Since the announcement of the new tourism policy, several companies have expressed interest in developing beach resorts, heritage hotels, eco-tourism hubs, adventure circuits, and convention centers in the State. The visit is part of a broader strategy to integrate tourism into Andhra Pradesh’s development agenda.