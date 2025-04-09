Dedicated number to access all Mana Mitra services through WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: In order to ensure widespread adoption of ‘Mana Mitra’, a WhatsApp-based platform designed to bring government services to the fingertips of the people, the State government has decided to conduct a door-to-door awareness campaign, Mana Mitra at Every Home, from April 15.

Residents of Andhra Pradesh are urged to save the dedicated number: 95523 00009, to access a wide range of services.

Village and ward secretariat staff will visit households across all districts to help residents save the Mana Mitra number and demonstrate how to use the platform. District Collectors will oversee the campaign’s implementation and progress.

To support this effort, the Information Technology and Real-Time Governance (RTG) Departments have prepared brochures and video messages, which will be shared during door-to-door visits and circulated via WhatsApp and village-level social media.

The initiative aims to ensure that every mobile phone in Andhra Pradesh has the Mana Mitra number saved, enabling citizens to access government services digitally and efficiently. These services will be available instantly, eliminating the need for physical visits to government offices. Officials assured the platform is secure, with personal data protected and not shared with WhatsApp or third parties. Digital certificates issued through the service are legally valid.