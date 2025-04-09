Guntur Municipal Corporation chief orders repairs of NTR stadium, pool

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu on Tuesday instructed officials to repair the damaged walking track at NTR Municipal Stadium, Brindavan Gardens, and install a public complaint box.

During his inspection of the stadium and Syamala Nagar swimming pool, he directed immediate repair of the track and lights, and stressed cleanliness.

He asked security staff to prevent stray dogs from entering and urged citizens not to leave food. He also sought proposals for developing an open gym and enhancing greenery.

Deputy Commissioner T Venkata Krishnayya and other officials accompanied him during the inspection.