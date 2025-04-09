Minister orders swift action to restore irrigation systems in Andhra's Pedakurapadu

GUNTUR: Palnadu district in-charge Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar directed officials to ensure effective implementation of government schemes and fast-track development works across Pedakurapadu constituency.

At a constituency-level review meeting held in Amaravati, the Minister stressed that the scheme providing three free LPG cylinders must reach all eligible families without delay.

He reviewed irrigation status and noted that only 12 of the 36 lift irrigation systems were functioning. He instructed officials to restore the remaining ones immediately. The Minister also called for summer preparedness, including solutions for drinking water shortages and improved basic amenities in government schools. He urged officials to strengthen infrastructure and remain alert to seasonal diseases.

MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu said steps were being taken to establish a 100-bed hospital and two hostels. He expressed concern over the halted MP fund-based projects under CRDA and sought a review to resume them.

MLA Bhashyam Praveen Kumar asked officials to prevent encroachments on village tanks, implement employment guarantee schemes, upgrade roads to farmlands and promote Amaravati tourism through infrastructure and boating facilities.

District Collector P Arun Babu said revenue-related grievances had increased and assured redressal. He urged higher enrolment in government schools and said CCTV cameras would be installed in girls’ schools for safety.