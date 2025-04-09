Steady rise in price offers glimmer of hope for tariff-hit shrimp farmers in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA/RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A day after the aquaculture stakeholders’ meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, shrimp prices in Andhra Pradesh have shown signs of a slow but steady increase over the past two days, offering a glimmer of hope to the beleaguered aqua industry.

Efforts by the state government to stabilize the sector, which has been reeling from the adverse impacts of US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, appear to be bearing fruit. Official data indicates that prices for various shrimp counts (per kg) have risen by Rs. 20 in many cases.

The 100-count shrimp, previously priced at Rs. 200, is now fetching Rs. 220, while the 90-count has increased from Rs. 210 to Rs. 230. Similarly, the 80-count shrimp is now sold at Rs. 250 (up from Rs. 230), and the 40-count and 50-count varieties have climbed to Rs. 340 and Rs. 320, respectively, from Rs. 320 and Rs. 300. However, the 30-count shrimp saw a slight decline, dropping from Rs. 410 to Rs. 400.

The state government has been proactive in addressing the industry’s concerns. CM Naidu recently wrote to the Union Commerce and Industry Minister, seeking intervention to mitigate the impact of the US tariffs, which include a 26% reciprocal tariff, a 2.49% anti-dumping duty, and a 5.77% countervailing duty.