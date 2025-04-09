Steady rise in price offers glimmer of hope for tariff-hit shrimp farmers in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA/RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A day after the aquaculture stakeholders’ meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, shrimp prices in Andhra Pradesh have shown signs of a slow but steady increase over the past two days, offering a glimmer of hope to the beleaguered aqua industry.
Efforts by the state government to stabilize the sector, which has been reeling from the adverse impacts of US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, appear to be bearing fruit. Official data indicates that prices for various shrimp counts (per kg) have risen by Rs. 20 in many cases.
The 100-count shrimp, previously priced at Rs. 200, is now fetching Rs. 220, while the 90-count has increased from Rs. 210 to Rs. 230. Similarly, the 80-count shrimp is now sold at Rs. 250 (up from Rs. 230), and the 40-count and 50-count varieties have climbed to Rs. 340 and Rs. 320, respectively, from Rs. 320 and Rs. 300. However, the 30-count shrimp saw a slight decline, dropping from Rs. 410 to Rs. 400.
The state government has been proactive in addressing the industry’s concerns. CM Naidu recently wrote to the Union Commerce and Industry Minister, seeking intervention to mitigate the impact of the US tariffs, which include a 26% reciprocal tariff, a 2.49% anti-dumping duty, and a 5.77% countervailing duty.
Aquaculturists demand reduction in input costs
These measures have disrupted seafood exports, particularly to the US, a key market for Andhra Pradesh’s shrimp.
Additionally, the Agriculture Minister announced the formation of the National Prawns Coordination Committee (NPCC) during the stakeholders’ meeting with aqua farmers, traders, and exporters, aiming to streamline efforts and find solutions. Meanwhile, traders have begun exploring alternative markets, such as local sales and hotels, to offset export losses.
Despite these efforts, challenges persist. Aqua farmers in the Godavari districts, including Palakollu, Achanta, and Narasapuram, have declared an aqua holiday for July, August, and September, citing unsustainable losses due to the tariffs and high input costs.
AP Prawn Farmers Federation Joint Secretary Rudraraju Yuvaraju highlighted the crisis, noting that the 30-count shrimp has dropped from Rs 470 to Rs 410 and the 50-count from Rs 350 to Rs 310, with processing plants slashing prices by nearly Rs 50 per kg.
With 5 lakh farmers cultivating shrimp across 2.5 lakh hectares, employing 40 lakh people, and contributing 10% to the state’s GDP (Rs 1.12 lakh crore in GVA), the sector’s turmoil is significant. Yuvaraju demanded pressure on feed manufacturers to reduce costs by Rs 20,000 per ton.
However, not all farmers support the idea of a crop holiday. P Ramesh from Kaikaluru, a 15-year veteran in aqua farming, dismissed rumours of abandoning shrimp cultivation or switching to alternatives like fish farming.
He explained that long-term land leases, often paid 5 to 10 years in advance, along with investments in feed, seed, and infrastructure, make a holiday financially unviable. “We’d rather reduce the extent of cultivation than stop entirely,” he said.
In West Godavari, farmers remain cautiously optimistic. Association president Gadiraju Subbaraju expressed confidence in the Chief Minister’s initiatives, including a newly formed expert committee to negotiate with the Centre.
“An aqua holiday isn’t the solution,” he said, urging patience despite rising feed and seed costs and exporters’ arbitrary price cuts. As uncertainty looms over summer harvest, farmers are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping for sustained government support to navigate this crisis.