GUNTUR: The long-ignored miseries of the Yanadi tribal community in Andhra Pradesh’s Repalle mandal resurfaced this week when an elderly ST couple, Namburu Padma and Agni, stepped forward and alleged that they had been held in bonded labour for nearly 15 years.

Their harrowing experience has cast light on the larger, systemic exploitation of over 400 tribal families in the region.

At a public grievance redressal meeting at the Bapatla Collectorate, the couple revealed they were taken from their native Bobbarlanka village to Elisetidibba in Krishna district under the pretext of employment.

There, they were forced to hunt for crabs and forest produce in the mangrove forests without wages, but receiving only meagre rations like rice and vegetables.

What followed was even worse as Padma and Agni had alleged that they were “sold” multiple times - from one middle man to another middle man for Rs 40,000, then to another man for Rs 70,000, and finally for Rs 1.2 lakh.