TTD staff ‘oppose’ free laddus at Ram Navami event

TIRUMALA: TTD employees have raised objections to the administration’s decision to distribute free Tirumala laddus during the Sri Rama Navami Seetha Rama Kalyanam celebrations at Vontimitta on April 11, citing concerns over safety and the risk of setting a precedent.

TTD’s revised arrangements include offering two water bottles, snacks, sweets, traditional items like Muthyala Talambaralu and Akshinthalu, breakfast, meals, and Anna Prasadam to all devotees. However, employees fear that offering the Rs 50 laddu free of cost could lead to future demands for similar distributions during other festivals.

“Providing free laddus could open the floodgates for similar expectations elsewhere,” said a senior TTD staffer. “If needed, elected representatives or the government should sponsor them, as in earlier years.”

They also flagged the risk of mismanagement, citing past incidents of hoarding and disorder during the celebrations. “Last year, there were altercations over water and kits. Post-Kalyanam, decorative items were looted from the stage,” one staff member recalled.