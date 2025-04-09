Volunteer posts not official, YSRCP government misled youth: Andhra Dy CM Pawan

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Pawan Kalyan alleged that the previous government misled thousands of youth by creating unofficial village volunteer posts without proper appointments or Government Orders.

Speaking on the issue of village volunteers on Tuesday, he said, “Volunteers were made to believe that they were government employees, but there were no official GO or appointment letters. Payments were made from unknown sources, leaving many youths under the impression that they were in permanent roles. What they paid was only honorarium and not salaries.”

The matter was discussed in the first Cabinet meeting of the new government, and it was found that there had been no proper recruitment process. “I brought this to the attention of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. Upon review, it was confirmed that no legitimate process had been followed. The youth should question how they were paid and from where,” he said.

During his visit to Kuridi, the Deputy CM announced the launch of a pilot project on collective organic farming in partnership with the local community. Interacting with villagers, he encouraged them to utilise over 500 acres of land in the village for the cultivation of medicinal plants, fruits and flowers. Officials would ensure market linkage and facilitate export opportunities, he said.