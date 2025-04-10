70,000 Tirumala laddus packed for devotees at Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam in Vontimitta

TIRUMALA: As part of preparations for the grand Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam at Vontimitta, 70,000 Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadams have been packed and readied for distribution to devotees attending the event on April 11.

The packing took place on Wednesday at Srivari Seva Sadan - 2 in Tirumala, under the supervision of Deputy EO (General) Siva Prasad and AEO Balaraju, with the help of around 300 Srivari Sevaks.

The laddus, a cherished prasadam of Lord Venkateswara, will be distributed to devotees participating in the Kalyanam, which will be held from 6.30 to 8.30 pm as part of the ongoing Sri Kodandarama Swamy annual Brahmotsavam celebrations at Vontimitta in Kadapa district.

Both male and female Srivari Sevaks took part in the large-scale packing effort. Srivari Seva staff and additional personnel also contributed to the preparations to ensure smooth distribution of the prasadam at the State festival.