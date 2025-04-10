After Srikalahasti success, ASI to begin eco-friendly roof restoration at Srisailam temple in May

NELLORE: After the successful completion of roof restoration work at the historic Srikalahasteeswara Temple in Srikalahasti, similar eco-friendly repairs are set to begin at the Srisailam temple in the first week of May.
The project, aimed at addressing the roof leakages and preserving ancient architecture, will be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore, with the technical expertise from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Dr K Munirathnam Reddy, Director of Epigraphy, ASI, along with his expert team, had recently visited the Srisailam temple to finalize the restoration plans.
The repair works will involve traditional and sustainable techniques, using natural materials such as lime, Arabic tree gum, kadakkai (hirda), jaggery, lady’s finger, jute, and urad dal, a method which proved to be highly effective during the Srikalahasti temple project.
The Srikalahasti temple roof restoration, which covered 60,000 sq ft, was completed in 14 months at a cost of Rs 5 crore. According to officials, the structure is now expected to last over 500 years preserving its architectural sanctity.
New lease of life to AP temples with ASI efforts
“The initiative was made possible following a request from ASI Epigraphy Director Dr K Munirathnam Reddy with Pune-based V H Group Chairman B. Venkateswara Rao funding the project. The work, executed in accordance with ancient temple construction practices, is expected to last for nearly 500 years,” said an official from Srikalahasti temple.
Encouraged by these results, temple authorities at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam have also engaged the ASI experts for its restoration project.
The roof repair work at Simhachalam is already underway, covering 40,000 square feet, with an estimated budget of Rs 4 crore.
The ASI team has been actively monitoring the project along with local experts. Uttaradevi Charitable Trust, headed by B Venkateswara Rao, will be funding the Srisailam project.
The same trust has agreed to extend its support for the Simhachalam temple restoration work also.
“Before launching the Srikalahasti project, the ASI team had conducted an in-depth studies of ancient temples in Tamil Nadu, particularly those from the Pallava and Chola dynasties to revive and apply authentic restoration techniques,” Dr K Munirathnam Reddy told TNIE.
In another development, the ASI is now considering supporting roof restoration works at the Bhadrachalam Temple, following requests from local representatives and the temple management.