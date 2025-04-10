After Srikalahasti success, ASI to begin eco-friendly roof restoration at Srisailam temple in May

NELLORE: After the successful completion of roof restoration work at the historic Srikalahasteeswara Temple in Srikalahasti, similar eco-friendly repairs are set to begin at the Srisailam temple in the first week of May.

The project, aimed at addressing the roof leakages and preserving ancient architecture, will be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore, with the technical expertise from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Dr K Munirathnam Reddy, Director of Epigraphy, ASI, along with his expert team, had recently visited the Srisailam temple to finalize the restoration plans.

The repair works will involve traditional and sustainable techniques, using natural materials such as lime, Arabic tree gum, kadakkai (hirda), jaggery, lady’s finger, jute, and urad dal, a method which proved to be highly effective during the Srikalahasti temple project.

The Srikalahasti temple roof restoration, which covered 60,000 sq ft, was completed in 14 months at a cost of Rs 5 crore. According to officials, the structure is now expected to last over 500 years preserving its architectural sanctity.