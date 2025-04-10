AMTZ, FORGE partner to boost medtech startup ecosystem in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) has partnered with FORGE Innovation & Ventures to establish a robust medtech startup ecosystem within the Medivalley Research Square in Visakhapatnam.

The collaboration aims to support early-stage medical technology startups and enhance India’s self-reliance in affordable healthcare solutions. The partnership will see the creation of the Forge Factory, Forge Academy, and Forge Accelerator. The Forge Factory will provide startups with essential infrastructure, including labs and prototyping facilities, enabling them to build, test, and validate devices under real-world conditions.

The Forge Academy will focus on training entrepreneurs, engineers, and researchers through specialised programmes in industrial medtech, product design, regulatory compliance, and emerging technologies, thereby strengthening both technical and entrepreneurial capabilities.

The Forge Accelerator will assist startups with curated programmes involving seed funding, business model development, and go-to-market strategies, helping them scale for both domestic and global markets.

Dr Jitendar Sharma, MD and CEO of AMTZ, said the initiative marks a significant step toward fostering medtech entrepreneurship. FORGE Co-founder Vish Sahasranamam added that AMTZ’s infrastructure makes it an ideal platform to build a national innovation network supporting public healthcare improvements.