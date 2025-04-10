Andhra Pradesh sets up advisory panel to sustain aquaculture sector set up

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has established an Aquaculture Advisory Committee to address the mounting challenges in the aquaculture sector, particularly the 26% reciprocal tariff imposed by the United States on seafood imports.

The decision, formalised through GO No. 128 issued by the Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department on Wednesday, follows a detailed discussion led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on April 7 with key stakeholders, department officials, and representatives from the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and Export Inspection Agency (EIA).

The Commissioner of Fisheries highlighted the need for a dedicated committee to study and monitor the crisis in a letter dated April 8.

After a three-hour deliberation, the government constituted the 16-member committee, comprising processors, exporters, farmers, hatchery representatives, and government officials. Those in the committee include K Anand of Welcome Fisheries, N Venkat of Nekkanti Sea Foods, and G Sekhar Babu, CEO of AP Food Processing Society, alongside other industry and government representatives.

It has been tasked with submitting a preliminary report within five days, assessing the impact of the US tariffs, and proposing short-term solutions. A comprehensive report detailing medium- and long-term strategies for a sustainable aquaculture ecosystem is due within three weeks.