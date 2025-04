VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to bolster the state’s revenue-generating departments to enhance self-sustained income, emphasising that true growth hinges on increasing the state’s own revenue sources.

During a review meeting with officials from revenue departments at the Secretariat on Wednesday, he stressed the need to boost tax collections and explore additional income avenues while identifying and addressing reasons for revenue shortfalls.

Naidu advocated for a fully online system for tax payments, receipt issuance, and notices to streamline processes. He underscored the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to curb tax evasion, citing an example where AI identified over 1,000 builders who failed to register despite obtaining occupancy certificates from the Municipal Department. He instructed that government approvals should only be granted to those registered under GST, ensuring compliance.

The Chief Minister urged all revenue departments to adopt AI-driven methods to detect tax evaders and enforce rigorous tax collection. He emphasized that leveraging technology would simplify tax payments and permissions for businesses, clarifying that the coalition government’s approach is not to harass traders—as seen in the previous administration—but to collaborate with them to ensure compliance with regulations.

Naidu proposed integrating data from taxpayers, the GST portal, the AP State Data Centre, and APCTD using the AI model to enhance efficiency.