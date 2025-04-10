AP police warn of legal action against YSRCP chief Jagan over ‘strip off’ remark

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to the adverse comments made by YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against police during his visit to Sri Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association (APPOA) president Srinivas said they would initiate legal action against the former CM if he failed to withdraw his remarks.

Strongly condemning the comments made by Jagan, the APPOA president said the integrity and hard work of police, who are doing selfless service to the public, were undermined by the former Chief Minister.

“Police uniform is like an armour protecting the rights enshrined in the Constitution, and a police job is not that easy as he thinks. How can we (police) maintain law and order in the State if he (Jagan), who is a former CM, launched a slander campaign against the Police Department,” Srinivas asked.

Jagan’s ‘strip off’ remark triggers controversy

During his visit to Papireddypalli in Sri Sathya Sai district on Tuesday to console the family of slain YSRCP activist Kuruba Lingamaiah, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made sharp accusations against the police.

He alleged that the police were acting under the instructions of TDP leaders, and some officials were working as watchmen for the ruling party. Jagan reportedly warned that if voted back to power, he would ensure that those officials who pledged allegiance to the ruling party were stripped off their uniforms.