AP Waqf Board chief denies land alienation; says move aims to protect assets and boost welfare revenue

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board Chairman Abdul Azeez Shaik on Wednesday condemned media reports alleging that Waqf Board lands were being alienated to private individuals.

Addressing reporters, Azeez clarified that a recent notification issued by the board was merely to invite expressions of interest from private parties regarding the leasing of board-owned properties to generate revenue.

“The notification is only to take note of expressions of interest. It has nothing to do with leasing or selling the lands,” Azeez said. “We are exploring opportunities to generate income from Waqf lands so that the proceeds can be used for the welfare of the Muslim community, including scholarship for students and financial aid for the poor.”

He pointed out that of the total 69,000 acres of land under the Waqf Board, more than 36,000 acres have been encroached upon over the years. The current board is focused on protecting the remaining 33,000 acres, and finding legitimate means to generate revenue from them.