AP woos hospitality giants in Mumbai, seeks tourism investments in Vizag, Tirupati, Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh led a high-level State delegation to Mumbai from April 8 to 10, seeking investments in tourism and hospitality.

The outreach, held alongside the 20th South Asia Hotel Investment Conference at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, involved meetings with over 20 leading global and national hotel chains and investors. The aim was to attract investment in luxury hotels and resorts across key cities including Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Amaravati, and Rajahmundry.

The delegation engaged with representatives from major hospitality brands such as Marriott, Hilton, Accor, IHG, Taj (IHCL), Lemon Tree, Blackstone, and Westin, among others. Discussions also included stakeholders from Imagicina World Entertainment, Chalet Hotels, Ambuja Neotia, Suba Hotels, Royal Orchid, and other key players in the tourism and travel sector. Presenting Andhra Pradesh as a prime destination for tourism investment, Minister Durgesh highlighted the State’s cultural richness, natural beauty, and improving air and road connectivity.

“This is the right time to invest in Andhra Pradesh,” he said, stressing the State’s investor-friendly policies and standard incentives. He assured prospective investors of strong government backing and ease of doing business, noting proactive support from both the Centre and the state government in transforming AP into a tourism hub.

The delegation included Tourism Secretary Ajay Jain, Tourism MD Amrapali Kata, and AP Tourism Authority’s Investment Promotion Nodal Officer Satyaprabha. The team plans to follow up with interested companies in the coming weeks to convert discussions into partnerships and investments.