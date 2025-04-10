AP's Bapatla disctrict to develop Suryalanka, Ramapuram beaches as eco-tourism hubs by July 2025

GUNTUR: Bapatla district is set to transform its coastline, with plans to develop Suryalanka and Ramapuram beaches into eco-friendly tourist hubs by July 2025.

The initiative, led by Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali, aims to promote sustainable tourism, environmental conservation, and community-driven economic development. The project will include boating, cruises, beach resorts, and other tourist amenities, with a strong emphasis on minimising ecological impact.

As part of the plan, boating and fun rides will be introduced near Perali, along with the creation of resort infrastructure and access facilities. Officials are working with private partners to accelerate development. A one-acre government-owned plot near Vadarevu is being considered for tourism-related development, either through direct government investment or by leasing it to private tourism agencies.

Collector Venkata Murali emphasised the scientific viability and environmental cleanliness of the proposed sites. A team of 20 environmental scientists recently surveyed the beaches and endorsed them as ideal for sustainable tourism. Inspired by successful tourism models in Rajasthan and Gujarat, Bapatla officials are adopting a green approach tailored to the district’s unique coastal environment.

Local community participation is a key component. Fisherfolk will be trained to manage and operate boating services, while toddy tappers will be supported in producing palm-based value-added products. The district’s famed cashew producers will be included through agri-tourism exhibitions and product sales. Handloom artisans will also be given dedicated stalls to display and sell their work, enhancing local livelihoods.