VIJAYAWADA/TIRUPATI: In a landmark decision for railway infrastructure development, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the doubling of the Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi railway line, a vital 104-kilometer single-line section linking Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this Rs 1,332 crore project expands the Indian Railways network by 113 kilometers of track length, promising to decongest one of the busiest rail corridors, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure greater service reliability.

Executed under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, the initiative reflects integrated planning to facilitate seamless movement of people, goods, and services, aligning with Modi’s vision of a self-reliant “New India.”

The upgraded railway line serves as a critical connector to iconic cultural and religious destinations, including the Tirupati Balaji Temple, Srikalahasti Temple, Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, and Chandragiri Fort, drawing pilgrims and tourists from across India.

Beyond its cultural significance, the project enhances access to prominent educational and healthcare hubs in Vellore and Tirupati, directly benefiting around 14 lakh residents across approximately 400 villages in three districts: Chittoor and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Vellore in Tamil Nadu.