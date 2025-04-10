Andhra Pradesh

Civil Supplies Minister shuts AP Bhavan rice outlet over weight, quality issues

THe minister noted that the weighing machine was malfunctioning and that the rice was of poor quality with high starch content.
Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar on Tuesday in a surprise inspection revealed irregularities in rice distribution.
VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar ordered the immediate closure of a Civil Supplies Department-run rice outlet at AP Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday after a surprise inspection revealed irregularities in rice distribution.

Manohar, who was accompanied by Civil Supplies Secretary Saurabh Gaur and AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner Lav Agarwal, inspected the premises and personally checked the quality and weight of the rice bags being sold.

During the inspection, a rice bag labelled 26 kilograms was found to contain only 25 kilograms. Manohar also noted that the weighing machine was malfunctioning and that the rice was of poor quality with high starch content.

“This is unacceptable. The rice being sold here is not up to standard. There’s a clear weight discrepancy, and the quality is subpar,” Manohar said. “I have ordered the seizure of this shop immediately. We will take steps to set up a proper ration store under the AP Civil Supplies Department within a month. Citizens deserve quality rice and essential goods at fair prices, and we will ensure that.”

The minister’s inspection has prompted a broader review of Civil Supplies outlets, especially those located outside the State. Officials have been directed to ensure strict compliance with weight and quality standards and to take immediate corrective action wherever irregularities are found.

The new ration store at AP Bhavan is expected to stock quality rice and essential commodities, aiming to ensure transparency and accountability in service delivery.

