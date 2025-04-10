Complaint filed against RGV, anchor Swapna for ‘hurting Hindu sentiments’

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rashtriya Praja Congress president and High Court advocate Meda Srinivas on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Three Town Police Station against film director Ram Gopal Varma and anchor Swapna for allegedly making hate speeches and hurting Hindu religious sentiments through social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.

Meda Srinivas, accompanied by party workers, submitted a written complaint along with documentary evidence. Addressing the media, he said the remarks made by the duo had not only hurt public sentiment but also posed a threat to social and national integrity.

He said RGV had mocked Hindu gods and sacred scriptures such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Citing relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Meda Srinivas urged the police to register cases and initiate legal action against them.