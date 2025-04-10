Jagan attempted to provoke unrest: AP home minister Vangalapudi Anitha

VISAKHAPATNAM: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha strongly criticised former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that he deliberately attempted to provoke unrest during his visit to Raptadu constituency.

Addressing the media at the district TDP office in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, she accused Jagan of acting out a well-planned political drama over the last two days.

Anitha revealed that intelligence reports had already warned of potential disturbances, which is why adequate security arrangements were made with the deployment of 1,100 police personnel for Jagan’s programme. Despite this, she alleged that YSRCP leaders mobilised huge crowds by distributing money, leading to aggressive behaviour towards police at the helipad.

She lashed out at Jagan, stating that although the public had reduced his party to just 11 seats, he was still resorting to theatrics. She said during his rule, the Indian Penal Code was ignored in favour of what she termed the ‘YSRCP code’. Regarding the incident at the helipad, Anitha questioned how a helicopter deemed unfit to carry a VIP managed to take off within 15 minutes. “It appears to be a planned act,” she said, adding that an inquiry is currently underway.

The Home Minister pointed out that in the past, the YSRCP had obstructed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu from even stepping out of airports, deploying party cadre to block him. “Though he is now only an MLA from Pulivendula, we are still offering him Z+ category security, which is more than what is required,” she observed, adding that this level of protection exceeded the standard entitlement of a former Chief Minister. “Is it appropriate for them to threaten to strip the uniforms off police officers?” Anitha asked.