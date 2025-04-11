70,000 devotees likely to witness Sitarama Kalyanam at Andhra's Vontimitta

KADAPA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will offer silk robes to the deities during the Sitarama Kalyanam at the historic Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Vontimitta of YSR Kadapa district on Friday evening.

The celestial wedding, organised by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in coordination with the State government, is expected to draw around 70,000 devotees.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for the attendees. Naidu is scheduled to arrive at Kadapa airport from Vijayawada by 3.30 pm and reach the TTD guest house in Vontimitta by 5.00 p.m.

After having darshan of the deities, he will present the silk robes to Sri Kodandarama Swamy between 6.00 pm and 6.30 pm. He will then participate in the Kalyanam ceremony from 6.45 pm to 8.30 pm, staying overnight before returning to Vijayawada on April 12 at 9.00 am.

Vontimitta’s Kalyanam is held under the full moon (Pournami), following local legend which says that the Moon God, Chandra, was granted the boon to witness Lord Rama’s wedding in moonlight after missing the original ceremony. Another tradition attributes the nighttime event to the Vijayanagara rulers, descendants of the lunar dynasty.

TTD has transformed the temple premises into a spiritual haven with extensive floral arrangements—using 12 tonnes of traditional flowers and 1 lakh cut flowers—vibrant lighting, and deity-themed electric cut-outs. A 3D lighting model of Lord Venkateswara and a diamond-shaped crown light installation are among the major visual attractions this year.