70,000 devotees likely to witness Sitarama Kalyanam at Andhra's Vontimitta
KADAPA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will offer silk robes to the deities during the Sitarama Kalyanam at the historic Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Vontimitta of YSR Kadapa district on Friday evening.
The celestial wedding, organised by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in coordination with the State government, is expected to draw around 70,000 devotees.
Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for the attendees. Naidu is scheduled to arrive at Kadapa airport from Vijayawada by 3.30 pm and reach the TTD guest house in Vontimitta by 5.00 p.m.
After having darshan of the deities, he will present the silk robes to Sri Kodandarama Swamy between 6.00 pm and 6.30 pm. He will then participate in the Kalyanam ceremony from 6.45 pm to 8.30 pm, staying overnight before returning to Vijayawada on April 12 at 9.00 am.
Vontimitta’s Kalyanam is held under the full moon (Pournami), following local legend which says that the Moon God, Chandra, was granted the boon to witness Lord Rama’s wedding in moonlight after missing the original ceremony. Another tradition attributes the nighttime event to the Vijayanagara rulers, descendants of the lunar dynasty.
TTD has transformed the temple premises into a spiritual haven with extensive floral arrangements—using 12 tonnes of traditional flowers and 1 lakh cut flowers—vibrant lighting, and deity-themed electric cut-outs. A 3D lighting model of Lord Venkateswara and a diamond-shaped crown light installation are among the major visual attractions this year.
To cater to the large gathering, 147 seating clusters have been arranged, each accommodating 500 devotees. For the first time, 28 distribution counters will provide Thalambralu, Laddu prasadam, Kankanam, and Anna Prasadam. Snacks such as lemon rice, sweet pongal, and biscuits will be offered to those waiting.
Sri Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel (SVBC) will telecast the event live in HD, with 23 LED screens set up around the temple. To ensure visibility and ease of movement, signage boards, deity-themed light displays, and 350 air coolers have been installed. The audio system has also been upgraded.
APSRTC has arranged 145 special buses within the district, while 10 free shuttle services will operate locally. Additional buses from Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam are also running.
Kadapa Collector Sreedhar Cherukuri confirmed that all logistical and spiritual preparations are in place. “The district administration and TTD teams are working in perfect coordination to ensure the success of the Brahmotsavams,” he said.