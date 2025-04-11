Andhra mandates statewide observance of 22 key birth, death anniversaries in 2025

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday issued a consolidated order mandating the observance of 22 birth and death anniversaries as official state functions throughout the 2025 calendar year.

The move aims to streamline coordination and eliminate the need for issuing separate instructions ahead of each event. All Secretariat departments, Heads of Departments (HoDs), and District Collectors have been directed to actively participate in the organisation of these events.

According to the official order, the observances will begin with the birth anniversary of Sri Odde Obanna on January 11, organised by the BC Welfare Department, and conclude with the Atmarpana Day (death anniversary) of Sri Potti Sriramulu on December 15, coordinated by the General Administration (Protocol B) Department.

Among the key dates listed, the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14 will be organised by the Social Welfare Department, while Sri Viswakarma Jayanthi on September 17 will be overseen by the BC Welfare Department.

The order assigns specific nodal departments for each event and emphasises that the functions should be conducted with due decorum and respect, reflecting the importance of the individuals being commemorated. The government expects the revised approach to improve planning and ensure consistency in honouring notable historical figures in AP.