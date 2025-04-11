Andhra Minister Kollu Ravindra inaugurates Rs 11.1 Crore IMFL depot in Anantapur

To curb illegal liquor flow, especially from neighboring states, GPS tracking has been introduced for stock vehicles. Digital payments are being encouraged, and strict action, including penalties and license cancellations, will be taken against unauthorised ‘belt shops’.

The minister criticised the previous YSRCP government for weakening the excise department and pledged to fill vacant posts and take legal action against those involved in past liquor scams.

Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena recalled the 2016 fire that destroyed the old bottling plant and said the new godown was built following directives at the time. He urged officials to resolve pending land issues for further expansion. Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation MD Nishant Kumar said the 27,000 sq. ft. godown uses advanced tech and will improve working conditions.