Andhra Minister Kollu Ravindra inaugurates Rs 11.1 Crore IMFL depot in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: Excise, Mines and Geology Minister Kollu Ravindra inaugurated a new Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) depot godown at Somula Doddi in Anantapur Rural Mandal on Thursday.
The depot, constructed at a cost of Rs 11.10 crore, is the 30th in the State and features modern infrastructure and technology for efficient liquor distribution.
Speaking at the event, Minister Ravindra said the new liquor policy prioritises public health while ensuring the supply of quality liquor. A sub-committee studied policies in six states before finalising the current model. He noted that 3,500 liquor shops have been allocated transparently, generating Rs 1,800 crore through application fees.
To curb illegal liquor flow, especially from neighboring states, GPS tracking has been introduced for stock vehicles. Digital payments are being encouraged, and strict action, including penalties and license cancellations, will be taken against unauthorised ‘belt shops’.
The minister criticised the previous YSRCP government for weakening the excise department and pledged to fill vacant posts and take legal action against those involved in past liquor scams.
Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena recalled the 2016 fire that destroyed the old bottling plant and said the new godown was built following directives at the time. He urged officials to resolve pending land issues for further expansion. Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation MD Nishant Kumar said the 27,000 sq. ft. godown uses advanced tech and will improve working conditions.