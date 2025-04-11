Andhra police arrested TDP leader for offensive remarks against ex-CM’s wife

GUNTUR: In a politically charged development, TDP functionary Chebrolu Kiran Kumar (40) was arrested by the Mangalagiri Rural Police on Thursday for making vulgar and deeply offensive remarks against YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife, YS Bharathi Reddy, during an interview with a YouTube channel named Point Blank TV.

The interview, recorded at a residence in Koritapadu, Guntur, went viral, sparking outrage across political lines and among civil society.

Facing immense pressure, Kiran Kumar released a second video stating, “If my words have hurt anyone, I sincerely apologize. There was no ill intent. My statements were made in a moment of anger.” However, TDP leadership did not relent. Citing party discipline and past warnings by CM Chandrababu Naidu, the party suspended Kiran and backed his immediate arrest.

“Whether it’s an opposition leader’s wife or a party colleague’s family, such remarks will not be tolerated,” Naidu had warned in the past, reinforcing his commitment to decency in public discourse.

Following complaints by locals from Atmakur village, Mangalagiri mandal, a case was registered at Mangalagiri Rural PS under Sections 196(1), 79, 353(1), 61(2), and 111(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) - relating to criminal defamation, promoting enmity, and obstructing public servants - along with Section 67(A) of the IT Act and Sec. 37 of the BNS for obscene and inflammatory online content.