Andhra police arrested TDP leader for offensive remarks against ex-CM’s wife

GUNTUR: In a politically charged development, TDP functionary Chebrolu Kiran Kumar (40) was arrested by the Mangalagiri Rural Police on Thursday for making vulgar and deeply offensive remarks against YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife, YS Bharathi Reddy, during an interview with a YouTube channel named Point Blank TV.
The interview, recorded at a residence in Koritapadu, Guntur, went viral, sparking outrage across political lines and among civil society.
Facing immense pressure, Kiran Kumar released a second video stating, “If my words have hurt anyone, I sincerely apologize. There was no ill intent. My statements were made in a moment of anger.” However, TDP leadership did not relent. Citing party discipline and past warnings by CM Chandrababu Naidu, the party suspended Kiran and backed his immediate arrest.
“Whether it’s an opposition leader’s wife or a party colleague’s family, such remarks will not be tolerated,” Naidu had warned in the past, reinforcing his commitment to decency in public discourse.
Following complaints by locals from Atmakur village, Mangalagiri mandal, a case was registered at Mangalagiri Rural PS under Sections 196(1), 79, 353(1), 61(2), and 111(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) - relating to criminal defamation, promoting enmity, and obstructing public servants - along with Section 67(A) of the IT Act and Sec. 37 of the BNS for obscene and inflammatory online content.
Case against Gorantla after confrontation with police
Acting swiftly, Guntur district police used tower dump data and nabbed Kiran Kumar near Kilesapuram village in Ibrahimpatnam, where he was reportedly attempting to flee to Hyderabad.
District SP Satish Kumar addressed the media at the police conference hall and reiterated that any individual misusing digital platforms to target women or incite violence will face strict legal consequences.
He also noted that Kiran Kumar is a repeat offender, with five prior cases registered against him, including one for derogatory comments against former minister Vidadala Rajini. The incident took a dramatic turn when former YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav learned of Kiran Kumar’s arrest and intercepted the police. As police were transporting the accused to Guntur,
Madhav attempted to block the police convoy near Chuttugunta Centre, demanding that Kiran Kumar be handed over to him. According to eyewitnesses, he even lunged at the police vehicle in an attempt to physically confront the accused.
Later he followed the police vehicles and reportedly tried to attack the accused at SP office. Police personnel acted promptly to defuse the situation and detained Madhav for obstructing official duties, at Nagarampalem Police Station.
A case was registered against him for obstructing the police. As YSRCP district president Ambati Rambabu and other leaders reached Nagarampalem police station, the police shifted Madhav to Nallapadu PS to prevent any untoward incidents.