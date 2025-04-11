Andhra to hold nursing CET from 2026

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant move to streamline nursing education and enhance its quality, the coalition government of Andhra Pradesh has announced a series of groundbreaking decisions.

For the first time in the country, admissions to nursing courses will now be conducted through a Common Entrance Test (CET), starting from the 2025-26 academic year.

Further, the admission process, traditionally held in November, will shift to July, ensuring a more efficient academic calendar.

The decisions were finalized during a marathon meeting lasting over three hours on Thursday at Dr NTR University of Health Sciences. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav chaired the discussions with representatives from nursing college associations across the state’s 13 districts.

Addressing long-standing issues, the minister emphasized that the government will not tolerate any lapses in the quality of nursing education.

Among the key reforms, the government has mandated that the CET for nursing admissions be conducted annually in the second week of June.

The process will commence in April and conclude by July, replacing the earlier November schedule.

This shift has been welcomed by the Nursing Colleges Association, which believes it will resolve several operational challenges.

Approximately 13,000 students are admitted to BSc (Nursing) courses each year in the state, and Andhra Pradesh will now pioneer the use of a dedicated CET for these admissions—a departure from reliance on exams like NEET, EAMCET, or intermediate marks, which Minister Yadav noted often hinder students’ interests. He also directed the establishment of a legally recognized Board of Examinations to oversee CET-based admissions for General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses.