Provide relief to aqua farmers: YSRCP president Jagan to CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep concern over the continued distress of aqua farmers in the State. He criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for holding meetings, and making statements that seem to serve more as publicity rather than yielding any results.

Jagan questioned why the NDA government had failed to act despite a significant reduction in import duty on aqua feed ingredients — from 15% to 5% — and a drastic fall in soybean prices.

Despite the US deferring tariff for 90 days, and Europe being unaffected by the tariff issue, shrimp prices remain low, and the government fixed price of Rs 220 per kg of 100 count is not reaching farmers. The government should ensure a fair price of at least Rs 270 per kg, Jagan said.

He further demanded the immediate revival of the Empowering Committee under the Andhra Pradesh Aquaculture Development Authority — a support system that actively worked to safeguard farmer interests during the YSRCP regime. “The NDA government should stop making empty announcements, instead deliver real relief to struggling aqua farmers,” he said.

‘Naidu cheated every section’

Jagan launched a scathing attack on Naidu, accusing him of betraying every section of society with unfulfilled promises. Addressing local body representatives from Kurnool, Jagan alleged that Naidu deceived voters with false assurances, only to sideline them after assuming office.