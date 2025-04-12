Andhra BJP leaders pay tribute to Jyotirao Phule on birth anniversary

VIJAYAWADA: The birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was grandly celebrated across the State.
At the BJP State Office in Vijayawada on Friday, Andhra Pradesh party chief Daggubati Purandeswari and other leaders paid tributes to Phule’s legacy and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to social justice and women’s empowerment.
Speaking on the occasion, Purandeswari asserted that PM Modi has given concrete form to Phule’s ideas through policy and governance.
“Jyotirao Phule’s ideals live on through the work of the present government. He believed that real empowerment begins with educating women, and our prime minister shares that resolve,” she said.
Purandeswari highlighted that the BJP government has been working to fulfill Phule’s vision. “For the first time, the long-neglected BC Commission has been given constitutional legitimacy. We are also supporting the development of SC communities,” she said.
Jagan recalls contributions of social reformer
In a similar occasion, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to the social reformer. In a post on X, Jagan wrote, “Jyotirao Phule was a guiding light for social equality and women’s education. He was a great social reformer who dedicated his life to the upliftment and educational progress of oppressed communities. On his Jayanti today, I offer my tributes.”
The party also held a commemorative event at residence of YS Jagan, which saw the participation of MLCs and senior and local leaders.