Andhra BJP leaders pay tribute to Jyotirao Phule on birth anniversary

VIJAYAWADA: The birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was grandly celebrated across the State.

At the BJP State Office in Vijayawada on Friday, Andhra Pradesh party chief Daggubati Purandeswari and other leaders paid tributes to Phule’s legacy and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to social justice and women’s empowerment.

Speaking on the occasion, Purandeswari asserted that PM Modi has given concrete form to Phule’s ideas through policy and governance.

“Jyotirao Phule’s ideals live on through the work of the present government. He believed that real empowerment begins with educating women, and our prime minister shares that resolve,” she said.

Purandeswari highlighted that the BJP government has been working to fulfill Phule’s vision. “For the first time, the long-neglected BC Commission has been given constitutional legitimacy. We are also supporting the development of SC communities,” she said.