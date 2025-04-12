Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu offers silk robes at Vontimitta

KADAPA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Bhuvaneswari on Friday offered silk robes (pattu vastrams) to Sri Kodandarama at the famed Sri Kodandaramalayam temple in Vontimitta, Kadapa district, marking the celestial Sri Sitarama Kalyanam, a highlight of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam. The event was celebrated with traditional rituals, divine ceremonies, floral grandeur, and devotional music, drawing thousands of devotees.

Upon arrival at the temple, the Chief Minister was received with temple honours by Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, and others.

Temple priests welcomed the CM with Poornakumbham, followed by his darshan of the Mula Murthies. He was presented with a Shesha Vastram and received blessings from Vedic scholars.

The divine wedding commenced with a grand procession of the Utsava Murthies of Sri Sita and Sri Rama to the Kalyana Vedika.

The highlight was the sacred Edurkolu ritual, the divine meeting ceremony where the deities, represented by idols, face each other and exchange garlands in a symbolic marriage rite known as Mala Parivarthanam. This was followed by Harati and the ceremonial seating of the deities on the special wedding platform.

The Kalyanam venue was elaborately decorated for the occasion. For the first time, Janur Art—arches made of coconut leaves—adorned the temple premises. The wedding stage was embellished with paddy grains, mango leaves, bananas, and four tonnes of ornamental and exotic flowers including Bangkok Orchids, Torch Ginger, Heliconias, Blue Orchids, and Red Anthuriums.

The floral arrangements were executed by 120 flower artists and garden staff under the supervision of TTD Horticulture Deputy Director Srinivasulu. Adding to the sanctity, Sri Venkateswara Swamy from Tirumala presented a golden crown to Sita Devi and a Yagnopaveetham (sacred thread) to Sri Ramachandra Murthy, in line with TTD’s tradition of sending precious offerings to affiliated temples during Brahmotsavams.

The evening culminated in devotional cultural performances organised by TTD’s Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad and the SV College of Music and Dance. The programmes began with Mangaladhwani at 3.30 pm, followed by vocal and dance performances including Annamacharya Sankeertans, which captivated devotees.