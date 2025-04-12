Consider mercy plea of 1992 bus burning case convicts: HC tells Andhra government

Jail officials oppose plea of convict for clemency

In the tragic incident, 23 passengers lost their lives. The incident caused nationwide outrage at the time. After the investigation, the Guntur court sentenced both the accused to death on September 7, 1995. The High Court upheld the verdict, and the Supreme Court confirmed the death sentence on August 28, 1996.

However, the execution was halted and the death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment due to the intervention of Jnanpith award-winning writer Mahasweta Devi, who personally submitted a clemency petition to the President Shankar Dayal Sharma on behalf of the two convicts. Following that, she immediately approached the SC. The then CJI constituted a special SC bench.

Mahasweta Devi requested a stay on the execution, stating that the clemency petition was still pending with the President. As a result, the SC stayed the executions of Chalapathi Rao and Vijaya Vardhan Rao. Subsequently, the next President, K Narayanan, issued orders commuting the death sentences of both men to life imprisonment.

Counsel on behalf of Swapna (daughter of Chalapathi Rao) presented his arguments before the court that her father has been in prison for more than 25 years and was denied general parole, which is usually granted once every two years for a duration of two months.

The counsel also explained to the court that Chalapathi Rao has served over 20 years in prison and requested the court to issue orders for his release.

However, prison officials disagreed with this argument. Public prosecutor stated that generally, those serving life sentences are eligible for clemency. But the clemency rules do not apply to convicts whose death sentences have been commuted to life imprisonment.