Inter results to be declared today: Andhra Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday announced that the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 results for both first and second year students will be declared on Saturday, April 12, at 11 am.

Taking to social media platform X, the Minister shared the update and extended his best wishes to students awaiting the results. “Wishing all the students the very best! May your hard work reflect in tomorrow’s results and open doors to a bright future,” he posted.

Students can access their results online by visiting the official Board of Intermediate Education website at https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in. For added convenience, results can also be checked via WhatsApp by sending a ‘Hi’ message to Mana Mitra’s WhatsApp number - 9552300009.

The announcement has brought a wave of anticipation among lakhs of students who appeared for the IPE 2025 examinations. The Board of Intermediate Education is expected to release both marks and pass percentages, with district-wise performance and toppers’ data likely to follow.

This year, the government has asserted transparency and tech-driven access, aiming to reduce stress among students and parents through multiple result platforms.