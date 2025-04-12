Ministe Lokesh promises clean, corruption-free service in Andhra's Mangalagiri

GUNTUR: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday distributed permanent house site pattas to 1,030 poor families under the “Mana Illu - Mana Lokesh” initiative in Mangalagiri. The event, held at Don Bosco School, marked the fourth day of the programme and covered 430 beneficiaries from the Tadepalli-Mahanadu area.

Lokesh announced that from next week, beneficiaries can register pattas free of cost. They will gain the right to sell the land after two years, though he urged them to retain it, citing rapid regional development. Reflecting on his 2019 electoral defeat in Mangalagiri, Lokesh said the setback made him more determined to serve people.

He termed his 91,000-vote victory in 2024 a responsibility, not just a win. To transform Mangalagiri into a model constituency, Lokesh announced major projects, including a 100-bed hospital, comprehensive underground utilities, and recreational infrastructure like parks, lakes, and sports grounds. A Rs 300 crore retaining wall will be constructed to protect flood-prone areas.

He criticised the previous regime for making people run from office to office for house pattas and said his government delivered them in 11 months.