Rich should come forward to empower downtrodden: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Underscoring the need for reducing economic imbalances among the people in the society, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu gave a clarion call to the 10 per cent wealthy ones to come forward for the upliftment of the 20 per cent downtrodden sections. Reaffirming his commitment to stand by the poor till they are elevated, Naidu emphasised that if the children in ‘Bangaru Kutumbams’ are given necessary assistance, they will become ‘Margadarsis’ in future.
The Chief Minister participated in Bangaru Kutumbam-Margadarsi programme at Agiripalli of Nuzvid Assembly segment in Eluru district on Friday, and felicitated those who have come forward for the rescue of the poor.
Later, addressing the gathering, Naidu announced that the Margadarsis at Agiripalli will stand by the 206 Bangaru Kutumbams. “In the first phase, we are making efforts for the uplift of 20 lakh families in the State. If you support the poor, they will remember their Margadarsis like how they remember Mahatma Jyotirao Phule,” Naidu said.
Maintaining that everyone works hard individually for personal ends and till reaching a particular position, but later for getting a reputation, the Chief Minister said, adding that the Margadarsi-Bangaru Kutumbam has been introduced for this very purpose. Margadarsis are not craving for votes but are coming forward only to get some fame in society, the Chief Minister remarked.
Those selected for Bangaru Kutumbams, like Pyari Reshma of Agiripalli, said that her husband is working as a driver and they are now living in a rented house. She sought assistance for the education of her three children since she does not have any property.
Another resident, Bonam Lakshmi Durga said that her husband died three years ago of bone cancer. She said that she is not getting a pension, and she, along with her son and daughter, is staying with her parents as she does not own a house.
Working on daily wages, she sought some assistance to provide a proper livelihood. Replying to them, the Chief Minister promised to sanction pension from next month itself. He also assured them of building their own houses besides taking steps to provide some livelihood.
Terming the Margadarsi-Bangaru Kutumbam as a very good programme, one of the Margadarsi, Prabhakar, owner of Nuzvid Seeds, said that Naidu has launched a unique programme which is one of its kind in the entire country. He promised to spend `20 crore to `25 crore in the coming five years for the poor at Agiripalli.
Another Margadarsi, Sidhhartha of the Kusalava Group, said that he is ready to extend financial assistance to those who are facing difficulties to pursue their studies. Also, if the State government allots house-sites to these homeless he is ready to build houses for them. Happy Valley School chairman Gowtham said that 300 students are being provided free education.
“Will take the responsibility till they settle down,” he added. Pinnamaneni Dhana Prakash of Model Dairy said that free education is being extended to 1,000 students through Hill School and expressed his readiness to provide education to orphaned children.
NRI Engineering College Chairman Ravi Venkat Rao said that Chandrababu Naidu himself is his Margadarsi and that he has learnt several things from him. The college, which began with 60 students, now has a total student strength of 6,000, he said, promising to adopt a maximum number of families.