Rich should come forward to empower downtrodden: Andhra CM Naidu

Later, addressing the gathering, Naidu announced that the Margadarsis at Agiripalli will stand by the 206 Bangaru Kutumbams. “In the first phase, we are making efforts for the uplift of 20 lakh families in the State. If you support the poor, they will remember their Margadarsis like how they remember Mahatma Jyotirao Phule,” Naidu said.

Maintaining that everyone works hard individually for personal ends and till reaching a particular position, but later for getting a reputation, the Chief Minister said, adding that the Margadarsi-Bangaru Kutumbam has been introduced for this very purpose. Margadarsis are not craving for votes but are coming forward only to get some fame in society, the Chief Minister remarked.

Those selected for Bangaru Kutumbams, like Pyari Reshma of Agiripalli, said that her husband is working as a driver and they are now living in a rented house. She sought assistance for the education of her three children since she does not have any property.