Stern action on social media abuse: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has warned that stern action will be taken against those misusing social media for character assassination and spreading misinformation.

Addressing a meeting of Backward Class (BC) communities at Vadlamanu village in Agiripalli mandal of Eluru district on the occasion of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jayanti, Naidu said that under his administration, there will be no tolerance for those turning social media into a platform for criminal activity.

He recalled how misinformation had initially misled him in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case and stressed that defaming others through digital platforms would attract strict legal consequences.

Naidu also took aim at the previous YSRCP government, claiming it curtailed individual freedom. He urged citizens not to misuse the liberty being restored under the current regime.

Reiterating that BCs have been the backbone of the Telugu Desam Party since its inception, the Chief Minister said the government, in coordination with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan, is focused on their welfare.

Describing Phule as a timeless icon, Naidu praised his pioneering efforts in women’s education, social justice, and the empowerment of marginalised groups. “Even after 198 years, we celebrate Phule Jayanti — that shows the strength of his legacy,” he affirmed.