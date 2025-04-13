Andhra Minister Lokesh’s reforms yield results in Inter exams

VIJAYAWADA: The commitment of Human Resources Development (HRD), Information Technology (IT) and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh to transform government junior colleges into institutions on par with private ones is yielding significant results.

This year’s Intermediate examination outcomes mark the best performance in a decade.

Since taking charge, Lokesh has focused on implementing quality-enhancing measures across government junior colleges, resulting in a dramatic rise in pass percentages, especially among students in government-run institutions.

Government junior colleges recorded a remarkable 69% pass rate in the Intermediate second year, the highest in ten years, while the first-year pass rate stood at 47%, the second-highest in a decade.

At the state level, both private and government institutions combined recorded strong results, with a record 70% of students passing in the Intermediate first year and an impressive 83% pass percentage in the second year.

Parvathipuram Manyam district emerged as the top performer in both years, with a 70% pass rate in the first year and 81% in the second year.

In contrast, Visakhapatnam district reported the lowest results, with 34% of first-year students and 55% of second-year students passing the examinations.

Students from vocational streams also showed improved performance, with 64% of students passing in the Intermediate Vocational first year, the highest vocational result in the last ten years.

Lokesh’s emphasis on strengthening faculty, upgrading infrastructure, and introducing digital learning tools has driven this turnaround. The consistent improvement signals a promising future for government junior colleges, bridging the gap with private institutions and reaffirming public education as a reliable path to academic success.