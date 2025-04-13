Andhra Minister Ponguru Narayana: Former TTD chairman Bhumana’s claim on death of cows false

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana on Saturday condemned the YSRCP for spreading misinformation about death of cows in TTD Goshala, accusing former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy of inciting religious hatred, and maligning the TTD’s reputation with false propaganda aimed at hurting the sentiments of crores of devotees.

Narayana alleged that Bhumana, who earlier disparaged the Lord, had once again resorted to spreading lies against the TTD. “They are even targeting cows revered as divine by crores of people, by making baseless claims,” he charged.

“Bhumana falsely claimed that 100 cows died at Goshala in three months. In reality, 40 cows died due to natural causes like old age and illness, consistent with past records,” Narayana explained.

The MAUD Minister noted that over 260 staff maintain the cowsheds, which now feature improved hygiene and infrastructure. He added that no government has ever conducted postmortem on naturally died cows.

Narayana accused Bhumana of misusing temple affairs for political gain, and recalled several alleged scams during his tenure, including irregularities in TV purchases, ticket sales, and prasadam distribution during the Covid-19 pandemic.