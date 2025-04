VIJAYAWADA: Girls topped both the second and first year Intermediate-2025 examinations, the results of which were announced here on Saturday.

HRD Minister Nara Lokesh announced the results on his X handle, stating that this year marked the highest overall pass percentage in the past decade.

In the general category of Inter results, the pass percentage stood at 83 percent in second year and 70 percent for first year.

In the second year, a total of 4,22,030 students appeared, out of which 3,51,521 cleared the exam. In the first year, a total of 4,87,295 students appeared, and 3,42,979 passed.

In the vocational stream, the second-year pass percentage was 77 percent, and the first year recorded 62 percent. Among girls, 86 percent passed in the second year, while 75 percent cleared the first year.

Among boys, the pass percentages stood at 80 in the second year and 66 in the first year. The vocational stream also saw girls perform better, with 84 percent passing in second year and 71 percent in first year, compared to 67 and 50 percent, respectively, among boys.

Krishna district topped the state with a 93 percent pass percentage in the second year Intermediate, with 17,708 students passing out of 19,133 who appeared.

Guntur followed with 91 percent, and NTR district recorded 89 percent. On the lower end, Anakapalli and Alluri Seetharama Raju districts registered 73 percent, while Chittoor recorded 74 percent.

Among different courses, MPC and MEC groups had pass rates of 86 and 83 respectively; BiPC stood at 83 percent, while CEC, HEC, and others ranged from 61 to 69 percent.