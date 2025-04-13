JSP takes control of Nidadavolu municipal chairperson post

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With the East Godavari Collector rejecting the no-confidence motion served by YSRCP councillors, the JSP is set for a smooth hold on the Nidadavolu municipal chairperson post.

The Nidadavolu municipality has 28 councillors. In the 2021 municipal elections, YSRCP secured 27 seats while TDP won one. Following the formation of the TDP-JSP alliance government in the State, municipal chairperson B Adinarayana and 13 YSRC councillors shifted allegiance to the JSP. The lone TDP member has also extended support to the JSP.

Acting on Adinarayana’s move, YSRCP councillors, led by Kamisetty Satyanarayana, submitted a no-confidence motion to the Kovvur RDO and the East Godavari Collector. As per rules, a minimum of 15 councillors is required to initiate the motion. However, with 14 councillors now siding with the JSP, YSRCP’s strength has reduced to 13, rendering the motion invalid.

Chairperson Adinarayana is likely to remain in office until February 2026, when the next municipal elections are due.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said it was a historic moment for the JSP. “We have hoisted our party flag on the first municipality in the State. Inspired by our ideology and agenda, the majority of councillors in Nidadavolu joined our party. We will work together for the development of the municipality,” the Tourism Minister said.