‘One Nation, One Election’ won’t harm regional parties: Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

TIRUPATI: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday emphasised the need for a national debate on the concept of ‘One Nation, One Election’, calling it a practical and historically proven idea.

Speaking at an intellectual meet at Kachhapi Auditorium in Tirupati, Venkaiah Naidu noted that simultaneous elections were held in 1952, 1957, 1962 and 1967, and advancements in technology make them feasible today.

He allayed the fears that regional parties would suffer loss if the proposal materialises, stating that voters distinguish between national and state issues. Citing TDP founder NT Rama Rao’s win in Andhra Pradesh during a Congress wave, and the BJP’s recent Lok Sabha win in Telangana, after the Congress won the state elections, he stressed that Indian voters are discerning.

He highlighted benefits such as reduced election costs, estimating savings of up to Rs 12,000 crore. He also urged reforms to eliminate the influence of caste, money and religion in politics.