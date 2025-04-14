Andhra government to promote 11 major crops as ‘Growth Engines’

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has unveiled an ambitious plan to promote 11 key agricultural crops as ‘Growth Engines’ to increase farmers’ income, regulate crop production, and boost productivity.

This initiative, highlighted in the recent Agriculture Budget presented by Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu in the State Assembly, aligns with the State’s vision of achieving a USD 2.4 trillion economy by 2047 under the Swarna Andhra @2047 framework.

The strategy emphasises farmers and agri-tech as one of the 10 guiding principles to drive a 15% annual growth rate, focusing on increasing the productivity of these crops and expanding natural farming.

The 11 crops identified for promotion include cereals (maize, jowar, paddy and millets), pulses (black gram, red gram and bengal gram), oilseeds (groundnut and sesame), fibre (cotton), and commercial crops (tobacco).

According to senior officials from the Agriculture Department, these crops cater to diverse needs—food for human consumption, feed and fodder for animal husbandry, and fuel, particularly bio-ethanol.

The growing demand for ethanol, driven by India’s push for 20% blending in fuel, has spotlighted maize and sugarcane as critical feedstocks. While molasses from sugarcane is a traditional source for ethanol, the government is now encouraging maize-based ethanol production to meet the target, given its lower water consumption and cost-effectiveness.

Nationally, achieving 20% ethanol blending requires approximately 165 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains. Globally, maize is a preferred feedstock for ethanol due to its efficiency, but in India, its use remains limited. Most grain-based distilleries rely on damaged food grains (DFG) like broken rice or rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI).