Andhra Pradesh aims to be drone capital of India with Orvakal hub

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has launched an ambitious initiative to position the State as the Drone Capital of India and a global hub for drone technology.

Through a series of strategic programmes led by the Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation (APDC), the State aims to foster innovation, attract investments, and integrate drone applications across various sectors. A key deadline for participation, including investment proposals and project submissions, is set for April 21, 2025.

At the heart of this push is the proposed Drone City in Orvakal of Kurnool district. Spanning 300 acres, the project is being developed as one of the most advanced drone hubs in the world. Land acquisition and master plan are complete, and the government has issued an Expression of Interest to attract investors to this purpose-built ecosystem, which will include manufacturing zones, testing facilities, and import-export infrastructure.