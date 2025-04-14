Andhra Pradesh's chilli farmers in distress as input costs surge

GUNTUR: Chilli farmers across Andhra Pradesh are facing mounting financial distress this harvest season as surging input costs, tight credit availability, and economic uncertainty force them into distress sales. With no access to traditional credit and a sharp rise in cultivation expenses, many are selling their produce immediately after harvest—often at lower prices—departing from the usual strategy of stockpiling for better market rates.

Typically, farmers store part of their yield in cold storage and sell gradually to maximise profits. But this year, liquidity constraints have upended that model. “Earlier, we stored our produce and borrowed against it, but this year, no one is willing to lend,” said Kiran Rao, a chilli farmer from Chebrolu. “We’re left with no choice but to sell everything immediately, even though the prices are low.”

Andhra Pradesh has 1.94 lakh hectares under chilli cultivation, yielding an estimated 11.29 lakh metric tonnes this season, according to official data. However, repeated pest infestations and unseasonal rains have pushed input costs up by over 30% and lowered the overall quality of produce, hurting both domestic and export prospects.